Amtrak train smashes into vehicle near Kzoo; no injuries

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who got stuck on a set of railroad tracks near Kalamazoo is OK, but their vehicle wasn’t so fortunate.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver escaped before an Amtrak train smashed into their vehicle on the tracks near E. Michigan Avenue and Leenhouts Street in Comstock Township around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The impact of the crash scattered vehicle debris for hundreds of feet, but the train remained on the tracks, authorities confirm.

The sheriff’s office says no one aboard the train was injured in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

