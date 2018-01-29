GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to dust off those dancing shoes! Whether you’re just starting out or want to improve your skills, our friends at Arthur Murray Dance Centers can help you out. Here to tell us more are Courtney and Rick.

Arthur Murray instructors are trained and certified and can teach you today’s most popular Ballroom, Latin and Swing dances. Each lesson is taught step-by-step at your own pace. They offer private, group and practice lessons.

eightWest special:

2 free 30 minute lessons

Sign up by the end of February

Open to new students and not valid with other offers.

Locations:

Kentwood – (616) 940-9894

Grandville – (616) 608-5149

Plainfield – (616) 363-7632

