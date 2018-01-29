EB I-96 in Ionia Co. reopens after multiple crashes

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple crashes shut down portions of eastbound I-96 in Ionia County Monday morning.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that a semi-truck jackknifed on eastbound I-96 shortly before 4 a.m. in Boston Township. It shut down the highway at exit 59 near Clarksville for more than an hour, but has since reopened.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

For nearly an hour a second crash shut down eastbound I-96 at the 72 mile marker near Portland. Dispatchers said a semi-truck jackknifed then was struck by another semi-truck. There are reports of minor injuries. The eastbound lanes of I-96 have since reopened.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

