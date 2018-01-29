Ex-Kent County prosecutor seeks emails, texts in Nassar review

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and former Kent County Prosecutor Bill Forsyth want Michigan State University to turn over all emails and text messages related to disgraced campus sports doctor Larry Nassar that were sent to or by 20 current and former school officials.

In a letter released Monday that was signed by Forsyth and Schuette, the investigative team asked the university for the communications of administrators and others, including President Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis. Simon and Hollis both resigned last week after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes.

UPDATE on MSU investigation: MI Attorney General, special prosecutor, send letter to the MSU Board of Trustees following Sat. News conference.. see attached. pic.twitter.com/esR2bPSgzz — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) January 29, 2018

Schuette is investigating Michigan State’s handling of complaints against Nassar. He appointed Forsyth as the lead investigator in the case during a news conference Saturday.

Schuette and Forsyth are also seeking emails and texts for the university’s governing board, its acting president, athletic doctors and trainers, as well as records from an internal review that the university hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct.

