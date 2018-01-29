GRPD: Pair of pizza delivery robberies leads to 5 arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say five people are in custody after a pair of pizza delivery robberies during the weekend.

Investigators said similarities in both crimes led detectives to believe they were connected, including the fact that they both happened in the 1100 block of Neland Avenue SE.

The first robbery happened around 10 p.m. Friday; the second crime took place shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Authorities say after the second robbery, a police K-9 tracked the suspects to a home a few blocks away, in the 1000 block of Alto Avenue SE. Officers surrounded the house and ordered the residents out. Five of the six people were arrested, including two on armed robbery charges, two for outstanding warrants and one for “other charges,” according to GRPD.

Police say their search of the home turned up evidence tied to both robberies.

The GRPD Major Case Team is handling the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the crimes is encouraged to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

