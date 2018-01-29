Kilwins in downtown Grand Rapids closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kilwins chocolate shop location in downtown Grand Rapids has closed and its future is uncertain.

The location in McKay Tower at the corner of Monroe Center and Monroe Avenue shut down because the franchise owner was not paying suppliers or royalties, a spokesperson at Kilwins’ corporate location in Petoskey told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone Monday.

The future of the downtown location is unknown.

According to the Kilwins’ website, there are still franchise locations in East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village and in RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville.

