Man faces federal charges for credit card fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man faces federal charges for allegedly using stolen mail in an identity theft and credit card fraud scheme.

Kahwahnas Nucumbhi Potts, 38, was arrested Monday on charges that date back to 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal authorities say Potts had mail stolen from Kent County residents in his possession between March 2015 and April 2016. Potts allegedly used the personal information from the stolen mail, including Social Security numbers, to apply for credit cards in other people’s names.

Potts is scheduled to be arraigned in Grand Rapids federal court Thursday morning on charges of possession of stolen mail, unlawful use of Social Security account numbers, use of an unauthorized device (credit card fraud) and aggravated identity theft.

The stolen mail, Social Security fraud and credit card fraud charges are five-year felonies. The minimum sentence for the identity theft charge is two years, which must be served consecutively to the other sentences. If convicted, Potts would also have to pay restitution.

