Medal of Honor recipient to be guest at State of the Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Medal of Honor recipient and West Michigan native will be attending the State of the Union address Tuesday.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that 71-year-old James McCloughan of South Haven will be her guest for the 2018 State of the Union address.
McCloughan received the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump at the White House last year. He was a Vietnam War combat medic who is credited with saving 10 lives during a battle even though he was injured.
“I am humbled and honored to be the guest of Senator Stabenow to the State of the Union address,” McCloughan said in a statement released by the senator’s office. “Debbie Stabenow is a principled hard worker who is dedicated to our veterans, the residents of Michigan and the nation at large.”
The State of Union is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the speech on WOOD TV8 and online on woodtv.com.
James McCloughan receives Medal of Honor
