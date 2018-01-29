Must-see vehicles at the 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich) Hundreds of cars are on display each year at the Michigan International Auto Show, coming up February 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids—from vintage cars to luxury vehicles, and everything in between. We asked our industry experts to help identify the “can’t miss vehicles” this year and here’s what they had to say.

2018 Audi R8 Spyder — Born out of motorsports, the Audi R8 Spyder combines the roar of the track with the thrill of top-down driving. The 2018 R8 Spyder takes its supercar status to the next level. The powerhouse 540-hp V10 engine puts out 398 lb-ft of torque and adds balance through its mid-engine drivetrain design. The Audi R8 Spyder commands attention wherever it goes. From the striking Singleframe® grille to the sharp 19-inch 5-double-spoke design wheels, the R8 Spyder makes its presence felt with sport-savvy design details. Find this vehicle in the Million Dollar Motorway.

2001 BMW Z8 – This roadster was produced in limited quantity by German automaker from 2000 to 2003 (about 5,700 Z8 models were made for the entire world—and only about 2,500 made their way to the United States. Since that time, this specific model has gained in value. According to Auto Trader, “The BMW Z8 is worth a ton of money. While other early-2000s BMW models have depreciated quickly, like the used vehicles they are, the Z8 hasn’t. In fact, it’s done the opposite. Rather than dropping in price like all other expensive German cars, the Z8 has dramatically appreciated — to the point where these things now routinely list for well over $200,000.”

2018 Buick Enclave Avenir — From first-glance to lingering looks, the all-new Enclave mid-size luxury SUV arrives in style. By placing timeless design over passing trends, the first-ever Enclave Avenir SUV allows you to experience Buick luxury like never before. With premium craftsmanship, easy-to-access seating for up to seven, and cargo flexibility to take it all with you, the all-new 2018 Enclave mid-size luxury SUV is where time together becomes time well-spent.

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Race Version) — More aggressive, more seductive and more powerful than ever before, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has what it takes to stand out from the crowd. Sporting a 90º 2.9L all-aluminum twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the Giulia Quadrifoglio delivers class-leading 505 horsepower73 and 443 pound-feet of torque between 2,500 and 5,500 rpm. The Giulia Quadrifoglio launches from 0-60 in a class-leading 3.8 seconds, achieving top speeds of 191 mph. Even more impressive is a lap time of 7:32 minutes, making it the fastest four-door production vehicle to take on the demanding Nürburgring track.

Rated the 2018 Motor Trend Car of the Year and a qualifier or the 2018 Performance Car of the Year by RoadAndTrack.com

