Panthers interview Hurney, 2 more for GM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Panthers will interview Marty Hurney, Jimmy Raye III and Lake Dawson for the team’s general manager position.

Panthers team spokesman Steven Drummond says all three candidates will interview this week. Drummond said new chief operating officer Tina Becker is leading the search.

Hurney is currently the Panthers interim GM, but his contract expires June 30.

Raye is the vice president of the football operations and assistant GM with the Houston Texans. Dawson, a former NFL wide receiver, is the assistant director of college scouting with the Buffalo Bills. If either Raye or Dawson is hired, he would be the organization’s first minority general manager.

Hurney, who previously worked for Carolina from 1998-2012 in a stint that included 11 years as general manager, is considered the frontrunner for the job.

