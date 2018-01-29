Reception celebrates retiring GR city manager





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom’s decades of service were celebrated Monday during his retirement party.

The public event ran through 7 p.m. at DeVos Place downtown. When asked during the reception how he was feeling, he replied, “Fantastic and proud.”

Sundstrom first started working for the city of Grand Rapids in 1981 as a seasonal employee. He served as deputy city manager before taking over as manager in 2009 during the height of the recession. When he announced his retirement in August, city commissioners praised his efforts to get the city through the recession and how he implemented permanent programs to make the city more sustainable.

He said some memories from his time with the city that stand out are the opening of the new police headquarters and dealing with the flood of 2013.

“Grand Rapids is on the map. We’ve become one of the great cities of our country. This community has really pulled together and risen up,” Sundstrom said. “I think the future is so bright for this community. There are still cranes in the air and people are still fighting to come to Grand Rapids.”

The Grand Rapids City Commission, which launched a nationwide search for Sundstrom’s replacement after he announced his retirement, has narrowed the field to three finalists.

Those finalists are Pontiac Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-Disessa; Port Huron City Manager James Freed; and Carol Mitten, who currently serves as the deputy county manager in Arlington, Virginia. Freed previously served as city manager of Stanton and village manager in Lakeview.

>>Resumes (PDF): Bais-Disessa | Freed | Mitten

The candidates will go through their second and final interviews Feb. 6.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

