Recovery Academy in GR facing budget shortfall





GRAND RAPDIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local nonprofit that works with the under-served population in West Michigan is asking for the public’s help to stay open.

Recovery Academy, located at 107 Oakes Street SE in Grand Rapids, works to support and educate people who are struggling with chronic mental illness, addiction and homelessness.

A recent cash flow shortage led to layoffs and elimination of mental health services in Kent County. For some people, the Recovery Academy is the only place to go for help.

But with the rise in patients and fewer private donations, a funding gap could shutter their doors within the next 30 days.

The Meijer Foundation has pledged to match donations up to $75,000. Recovery Academy officials said they need all of it to be able to survive through the year.

Donations can be made online.

