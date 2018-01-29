Reports: Pistons trade for Blake Griffin

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Pistons have made a deal that will bring forward Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers to Detroit, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Citing anonymous sources with “firsthand knowledge of the situation,” the Detroit Free Press says the Pistons are trading Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and a first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for Griffin.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the trade Monday, which has not yet been officially announced. Wojnarowski cited NBA sources in saying talks started nearly a week ago.

Griffin, 28, has been with the Clippers since 2010. Standing at 6-foot-10 and weighing 251 pounds, he has a career average of 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

