Republican gubernatorial candidates face off in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday night, Grand Rapids will host the first of at least six town hall meetings for Republican candidates running for governor.

The first forum starts at 7 p.m. at the Kent County GOP headquarters, at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW. It will include three candidates who have been among the most active in the early months of the race.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, State Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines will all take questions from a moderator. Members must contact Kent GOP in advance for tickets to the event.

Calley announced his long-expected candidacy in November, but has not yet qualified for the ballot.

Both Colbeck, who is considered a fiscal conservative, and political newcomer Hines have turned in enough signatures to grace the primary ballot.

Notably missing from the event will be Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. His absence has already become a talking point for some of the other candidates, particularly Calley.

Political reporter Rick Albin will be there as the candidates take the stage. Find out who scored points with the crowd of loyal voters on 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

