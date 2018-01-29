Wrong-way crash closes busy GR intersection; 1 injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash at a busy Grand Rapids intersection.

It happened at 11:17 a.m. Monday at Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue NE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Fuller Avenue as it approached Leonard Street, where it hit another vehicle head-on.

First responders took one person to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police say.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Authorities shut down the intersection shortly after the crash to investigate; northbound Fuller Avenue NE has since reopened. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

