WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash involving a rollover in Walker.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Wilson Avenue north of Hall Street SW.

One of the three vehicles involved rolled over. Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to free at least one person from one of the vehicles.

The number and extent of the injuries that result from the crash is not yet known.

