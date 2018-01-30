Amash explains why he voted against sex abuse bill

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Congressman Justin Amash took to Facebook to explain why he voted against a bill aimed at protecting young athletes from sex abuse in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Amash was among three U.S. House members who opposed the “Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act” during Monday’s vote.

On her website, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she sponsored the bipartisan bill in March 2017 after sex abuse allegations surfaced involving three organizations including USA Gymnastics, which Nassar worked for.

Supporters say the measure would allow younger victims to sue predators later in adulthood, and require employees and volunteers of the United States Olympic Committee to promptly report sexual abuse allegations.

However, Amash says he voted against the act because it goes against the limited constitutional right of Congress to criminalize certain acts and creates confusion as to who is in charge of investigating and prosecuting a particular crime.

“This allows state officials who fail to reasonably investigate and prosecute particular crimes to shift blame and sow confusion about who should be held responsible, instead of being properly scrutinized and removed by the voters,” Amash wrote in his post.

Amash said the bill also has “other fatal flaws,” including creating a “thought crime.”

“No one should face the risk of prison time for failing to report unsubstantiated rumors about a potentially innocent person. Under this bill, if someone just suspects abuse—does not witness, confirm, actively conceal, or assist in the abuse in any way—and takes no other action for 24 hours, that person is a criminal,” he added.

Ultimately, The U.S. House approved the revised legislation by a 406-3 vote. The measure now moves to President Donald Trump’s desk for consideration.

Meanwhile, Nassar is expected in an Eaton County court Wednesday for sentencing on three more criminal sexual conduct charges he previously pleaded guilty to. The former Michigan State University sports doctor has already been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting athletes under the guise of medical care, as well as 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

