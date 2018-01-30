Bagger Dave’s shutters another W. MI restaurant

Related Coverage Russo’s to open grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- A Grand Rapids restaurant has served its last meal.

The Bagger Dave’s Burger Tavern at 2190 E. Beltline Ave. NE is now permanently closed.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports Bagger Dave’s also closed four other Michigan restaurants earlier this month, including locations in East Lansing, Canton Township, Shelby Township and Traverse City. The restaurant chain blamed a decline in casual dining, according to the online publication.

Only one West Michigan Bagger Dave’s remains; the company’s website lists the restaurant at 2817 Kraft Ave. SE in Cascade Township as its lone location in the area.

Bagger Dave’s previously shuttered its restaurant at 241 West Fulton St. in Grand Rapids, 4553 Canal Ave SW in Grandville and 333 W. Shore Drive in Holland.

The Traverse City-based company has seven remaining restaurants in Michigan, one in Indiana and two in Ohio, according to its website.

