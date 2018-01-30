Customize your future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Planning for your future is one of the most important things you can do for you and your family. With that in mind it helps to have an experienced and knowledgeable team by your side. Our expert David Carrier has assembled a great team who can help customize a plan, according to your specific needs.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Go to David Carrier’s website to find out about LifePlan workshops in your area

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier

Estate Planning & Elder Law

Offices in Grand Rapids, Norton Shores, Holland, & Portage

(616) 361-8400

http://www.davidcarrierlaw.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

