Diversifying the West Michigan IT Industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to getting a job in technology, the right certification can really set you apart from other applicants. You might think that you need to head back to school to get the right training, but the truth is you can get the skills you need from the staff at Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more is Kimberly Madsen from Goodwill.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Goodwill’s technology certification program has been around for a number of years focusing on individual’s with significant disabilities but they have some new partnerships and grants which aim to help diversify the IT industry, women and racial minorities. Goodwill has grants from Google and the Michigan Talent Investment Agency. They provide the training to get the Comp TIA A+ certification and Security Plus Certification. Goodwill also provides the resources and books needed, serve as a site for certification testing and provide assistance with job placement.

Interested in the training?

Send a resume and cover letter answering these 2 question to techtraining@goodwillgr.org

Why do you feel a career in IT is a good fit for you?

Why do you feel Comp Tia A+ certification is a good fit for you?

Want more info? Technology Certification program info sessions are held every first Monday of the month at 10am at Goodwill Employment Center 3777 Sparks Dr SE.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

