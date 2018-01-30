Don’t miss these vehicles at the 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich—Hundreds of cars are on display each year at the Michigan International Auto Show, coming up February 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids—from vintage cars to luxury vehicles, and everything in between. We asked our industry experts to help identify the “can’t miss vehicles” this year and here’s what they had to say.

1964 Checker Taxi Cab — Checker Motors Corporation was a Kalamazoo, Michigan-based vehicle manufacturer and tier-one subcontractor that manufactured taxicabs used by Checker Taxi. Checker Motors Corporation was established by Morris Markin in 1922 through a merger of Commonwealth Motors and Markin Automobile Body. Checker made the iconic American taxi cab, valued by taxicab companies for its durability in heavy use. Special features included wide rear doors, large rear seats and trunks. The company had trouble competing with fleet discounts offered by the larger manufacturers, as well as economies of scale in procuring components. The final models were produced in 1982. This 1964 Checker New York City Taxi Cab is a survivor of Hurricane Harvey – August 2017, Kingwood, Texas. See this car in the Gilmore Car Museum display in the Grand Gallery.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado — Chevy trucks have been delivering strength, reliability and dependability for the last 100 years. Colorado is at home in any situation, with an exterior designed for functionality and a quiet, refined interior that combines comfort and convenience. Named “Best Pickup Truck of 2018” by Cars.com and a finalist for the 2018 North American Truck of the Year.

2018 Ford Mustang Bullitt — celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie “Bullitt,” with Steve McQueen, this new, limited-edition features retuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that packs at least 475hp and 420 lb.-ft. of torque and tops out at 163mph. Saluting the 1968 movie car with effortlessly cool appearance and available classic Dark Highland Green exterior paint.

2018 Ford EcoSport SES — After years of selling on other continents; the newish Ford EcoSport (pronounced Echo-Sport) subcompact SUV is finally coming to North America. When the EcoSport goes on sale early in 2018, it will slot beneath the Escape as the most affordable crossover SUV model in the automaker’s lineup. The new 2018 EcoSport will be offered in S, SE, SES and Titanium trim levels.

The 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show is hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association with presenting sponsor Gentex Corporation. It is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a John D. Loeks Company – has grown to be one of the largest producers of consumer shows in the Midwest.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 1-4, 2018

Thursday, February 1 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday, February 2 11:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, February 3 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

