EB lane of 100th Street over US-131 reopens

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lane of 100th Street on the US-131 overpass is now open.

Earlier this month, two semi-trucks carrying oversized shipping containers hit the overpass in Byron Township, damaging it.

MDOT engineers say the bridge can only support one lane of traffic, so the westbound lane will remain closed while repairs are completed. It could take six months before the bridge is completely reopened because the state needs to order new steel beams.

Westbound traffic is encouraged to detour north on US-131, west on 84th Street and then back south on US-131 to westbound 100th Street.

