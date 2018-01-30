Gentex Jeep, Lexus and Denali among top picks at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich—Hundreds of cars are on display each year at the Michigan International Auto Show, coming up February 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids—from vintage cars to luxury vehicles, and everything in between. We asked our industry experts to help identify the “can’t miss vehicles” this year and here’s what they had to say.

2017 Gentex Custom Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon — This sport vehicle has been extensively modified by Gentex Corporation and American Custom Jeeps. The vehicle’s bodywork, suspension, wheels, lighting, interior, drivetrain and features set are all custom and highlights Gentex’s latest rear vision, camera and home automation technologies.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of vision-related features to the global automotive industry. The company’s products include sophisticated electronic mirrors that eliminate headlamp glare, camera systems that optimize forward lighting, LCD displays that augment the rearward view, and alerts that warn the driver of potential hazards. Gentex is the presenting sponsor of the 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show.

2018 GM Canyon Denali Diesel — As with its corporate cousin, the Chevy Colorado, the Canyon has two cab and cargo-bed styles that pair with several powertrain choices. The base 200-hp inline-four has a standard six-speed manual, the 308-hp V-6 is exceedingly quick, and the mini Duramax diesel makes 369 lb-ft of torque. Categorized as a midsize pickup, the GMC Canyon Denali is offered only in crew cab form with two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. Short or long box beds are available as well. The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 generating 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic, the Canyon 2WD is rated at a 5,800-lb.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport — Santa Fe Sport’s nimble nature on the road inspires confidence. Its innovative safety and convenience features give you a comfortable and secure experience en route to any destination. Santa Fe Sport’s interior space can seat up to five with plenty of room to stretch out. The 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks can slide and recline for passengers or be folded completely flat for maximum load-space so you have plenty of options for carrying people and cargo.

This model, displayed in burgundy, has been modified by Auto Image to include a custom Katzkin leather interior with Great Lakes Edition badging and embroidery as well as a Webasto Comfort III Inbuilt sunroof.

Auto Image started in 1991 and is now the busiest accessory installation shop in West Michigan, employing well over 30 people. The company specializes in sunroof installation and custom leather upholstery, as well as chrome parts, roof racks, spoilers, graphics and pinstriping, side moldings and more.

2018 Lexus LC 500 — Experience a world-class prestige luxury coupe and a new era of uncompromising design and performance. An all-new platform, our most powerful V8, and a class-leading 10-speed automatic transmission come together to create our most responsive vehicle yet. The LC 500 brings luxury, convenience, safety and performance to the driver in this grand touring coupe. Find this vehicle in the Million Dollar Motorway.

The 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show is hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association with presenting sponsor Gentex Corporation. It is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a John D. Loeks Company – has grown to be one of the largest producers of consumer shows in the Midwest.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 1-4, 2018

Thursday, February 1 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday, February 2 11:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, February 3 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

