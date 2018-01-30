Get registered for the 2018 Gazelle Girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter isn’t over, but we are looking forward to one of our favorite spring time events, the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. Here to help us preview the big event is race director, Holly Visser.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Are you planning to run the 5k or 10k with us? Would you like to train with an all women’s group? You’re in luck! Gazelle Girl has a special package deal so you can save when you sign up for the 5k or 10k and Gazelle Girl Winter Run Camp, available in Grand Rapids and Holland.

How to get this deal: Register for the 5k or 10k event through our registration link and select the Run Camp add-on.

Now through February 3: Save $15

February 4-6: Save $10

Register now for the most savings! Run Camp starts on February 13.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

