Growing list of schools closing Wednesday due to illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A growing number of West Michigan school districts dealing with sick students and staff are cancelling Wednesday classes.

Kalamazoo Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that Arcadia, Northeastern and Woodward schools will be closed Wednesday because of illness. They join a list of at least five other locations, including the entire Parchment school district.

The closures come as the country deals with its third straight week of widespread flu. Only Hawaii has been spared.

Last week, 1 in 15 patients visited the doctor for flu symptoms. That’s the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009.

