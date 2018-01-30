Heavy ash fall from Philippine volcano halts motorists

LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — A heavy shroud of ash from erupting Mount Mayon in the Philippines halted vehicles in at least two towns due to poor visibility as the volcano blew more lava and columns of ash from its crater, officials said Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said one large lava eruption lasted more than an hour and a half late Monday. Mayon belched an ash plume that reached 1.5 kilometers (one mile) above the crater and caused significant ash fall in the towns of Camalig and Guinobatan.

Authorities urged residents to seek treatment for skin irritation and other health issues and immediately clean their roofs and cars because of the corrosive effect of the volcanic ash, Office of Civil Defense regional director Claudio Yucot said.

Mayon in northeastern Albay province has been erupting for more than two weeks, forcing more than 84,000 villagers to flee to crowded emergency shelters.

It has been belching red-hot lava fountains, huge columns of ash and molten rocks into the sky and plunging communities into darkness with falling ash. It has remained at alert level four on a scale of five, indicating a more violent eruption could be imminent.

Scientists have warned that despite repeated eruptions of lava, Mayon is still swollen with magma below the surface and could erupt explosively.

No injuries have been reported in the current eruptions, but authorities have struggled to keep people out of a danger zone 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater. They are worried the eruption may last months, disrupting the lives and livelihoods of people in Mayon’s shadow.

Photos: Philippine volcano eruption View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, the Mayon volcano continues to erupt as the sun sets behind Legazpi city, in Albay province, roughly 340 kilometers, (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, the Mayon volcano spews molten lava during its sporadic eruption in the early morning outside Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, the Mayon volcano erupts anew at sunset in Albay province around 200 miles (340 kilometers) southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano during its eruption for the second straight day Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) Mayon volcano spews ash as it erupts anew Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) Pyroclastic materials cascade down the slopes of Mayon volcano as it erupts anew Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. Lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano during its eruption for the second straight day Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) Molten lava flows down the slopes of Mayon volcano during its mild eruption as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Bogie Calupitan)

>>Photos: Philippine volcano eruption

Provincial leaders told President Rodrigo Duterte, who visited Albay on Monday, that disaster funds were running low and he immediately ordered the disbursement of more funds.

The government has raised the possibility of establishing a permanent “no man’s land” around Mayon, a sensitive and complicated proposal that would affect tens and thousands of people living in the fertile farmlands nearby. One possibility is expanding a national park around the base of the volcano, where trees could grow and become a buffer against volcanic flows endangering villages and towns.

Mayon has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, sometimes violently. In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers who had ventured near the summit despite warnings.

The Philippines has about 22 active volcanoes. The explosion of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 was one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

