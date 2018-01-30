How Kzoo Promise affects students after graduation





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Promise has been around for a dozen years now. It’s the free program that pays for Kalamazoo Public School students to go to college. But what happens to those students after college?

The first Kalamazoo Promise students graduated from high school in 2006. Twelve years later, researchers at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research want to know more about the promise’s effect.

“It makes sense to begin to look at what happens after people go to college,” says Brad Hershbein, an economist with the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. “Are they actually finding decent jobs? Are they finding them in the local area?”

Hershbein says the Kalamazoo Promise has increased children’s likelihood of going to college and, in many cases, finishing college.

Now, thanks to a $360,000 Strada Education Network grant, the Institute will study how likely graduates are to be employed after graduation, how much they earn, and where they are likely to live.

“People are getting degrees,” Hershbein explains. “And we think that because they’re getting degrees they should get better jobs. But we want to test that. Are they, in fact, getting better jobs? Are they staying in the same area, or because of a lack of good job opportunities, they’re leaving the state?”

Researchers will send out surveys to college graduates and work with the State of Michigan to get employment data. Hershbein says the study could have a broader application than just how Kalamazoo Promise graduates do in the workforce.

“We’re really trying to figure out, as the free college movement gets larger and larger, how does this model actually translate into things that we really should care about,” he says. “Are these people getting good jobs? If they do, they’re going to contribute to the tax base, so if it’s going to be publicly financed that may make since as a long-term investment.”

The collection of data could take several months. Results from the study are expected mid-2019.

