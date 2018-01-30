Local lawmaker’s work guaranteed victims a voice





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Former sports doctor Larry Nassar will be back in court Wednesday for another sentencing on more sexual assault charges — this time in Eaton County. At least 57 of his victims will take the opportunity to speak.

If not for former West Michigan lawmaker William Van Regenmorter, that opportunity to face Nassar may not have happened.

“He wanted victims of a crime to be able to be made more whole,” Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Jon Hulsing said of Van Regenmorter. “It’s important for victims to have their say to let people know what has happened.”

Van Regenmorter, a Republican who represented Ottawa County in both the state House and Senate, was a driving force behind victim’s rights in Michigan.

In 1985, he authored the Crime Victim’s Rights Act, which now bears his name. It established state laws that ensure crime victims are kept informed about their case, allow them to offer input and can make statements at sentencing, among other things.

“(Before then) things were done behind closed doors, really, to an extent,” Hulsing told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday. “What Bill did was really shed light upon the whole process.”

The sheer number of people who addressed the court in the Nassar case is unusual. As part of his plea deal in Ingham County — where he was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual assault — even victims who weren’t named in the criminal case were given a chance to speak.

“But for Bill Van Regenmorter, who knows what would’ve happened. Would there have been, in some of these high-profile cases, would there have been a different sentence but for the impact or the input of the victims?” Hulsing wondered. “We don’t know that, but what we do know is complete information and having all the information before the sentencing judge is crucial.”

Victim impact statements in Nassar’s Eaton County case starting are expected to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will be streamed live on woodtv.com. The hearing is expected to last up to four days.

