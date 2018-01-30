At least 57 victims to speak at Nassar sentencing

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — At least 57 women are expected to provide victim impact statements at Larry Nassar’s second state sentencing hearing this week.

The hearing will begin Wednesday morning and continue for as long as necessary to hear victim impact statements from anyone who wishes to speak.

Nassar will be sentenced for three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after agreeing to a plea deal of a minimum sentence of 40 to 125 years. Court documents said the agreement and its terms were discussed with all 125 victims that reported abuse to the Michigan State University police. One count is for conduct against a victim under the age of 13 with a minimum penalty of 25 years. The other two counts were against victims between 13-15 with a possible life sentence.

Court records said the charges stem from abuse Nassar committed against the minors from 2009-2011 at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Eaton County.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last week. More than 150 women and girls have said he had molested them under the guise of medical treatment.

