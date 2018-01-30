4 depts. use grant to buy automatic CPR units

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanks to a grant, four more emergency response departments in northwest Ottawa County are now equipped with new devices that automatically perform CPR on patients.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, Ferrysburg Fire Department, Crockery Township Fire Department and Spring Lake Fire Department showed off the Zoll AutoPulse Resuscitation System at a Tuesday press conference. The “quick-case” units, which fold up into a backpack for easy transport, perform chest compressions on adult patients in cardiac arrest.

Emergency responders say the devices can be especially useful when medical care needs to be performed on rough terrain, like the beach or dunes.

“If we are trying to move that patient out of an area of difficult terrain, CPR — high-quality, uninterrupted CPR — becomes very, very difficult,” Grand Haven DPS Director Jeff Hawke explained. “With the AutoPulse unit, that relieves that problem because the unit is providing the high-quality CPR to the patient as we move them so we don’t have to stop. It’s automatic, it’s being done by the unit.”

He also noted EMTs performing CPR in the back of an ambulance have to stand up, which isn’t safe. The AutoPulse will remove that danger.

The Greatest Needs Fund of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation awarded the departments $60,000 to buy the AutoPulse units.

The purchases mean all fire departments in northwest Ottawa County have the devices; Robinson and Grand Haven townships already had them.

