OnStaff USA is giving back in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is National Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart disease and also raise funds for research. OnStaff USA is looking to give back, and you can help. Here to tell us more is Emily Turner.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

OnStaff USA wants to show its support for the American Heart Association by providing donations to assist with research and prevention of heart disease. During the month of February stop into any OnStaff USA office and fill out an “I Love My Job” heart. For every heart filled out OnStaff will donate $1 to the American Heart Association.

At OnStaff Group they come in contact with over 10,000 job seekers a month. Through their personal stories they are acutely aware of the needs of many in our community. In response, the owners of the OnStaff Group have developed OnStaff Group Charities. OnStaff Group Charities do their best to keep stride with community needs and organizations. Each year the OnStaff Group Charities holds the OnStaff Group Dollar Drive-Thru. This is created and led by OnStaff Group’s Executive Vice President Emily Turner. The OnStaff Group uses the annual event to provide donations to causes in the Portage/Kalamazoo area. If you have an organization that would like a donation from the OnStaff Group Charities please fill out the request form for consideration.

OnStaff USA

Offices in Portage, Otsego, St. Joseph, Niles, Battle Creek, Holland and Wyoming

Now expanding in Grand Rapids and Holland

www.onstaffusa.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

