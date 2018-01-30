PD: Man shot in chest in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Muskegon Heights early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said a caller, who was at the Chicken Coop at 2544 Sanford Street in Muskegon Heights, told dispatchers he had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a shotgun wound to the chest. He told authorities he was shot in front of his house in the 2500 block of Maffett Street.

Investigators believe the victim may have been lured outside the home before he was shot. He then ran one block to the Chicken Coop and called 911. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim is refusing to provide investigators with details about the shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

