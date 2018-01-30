Photos: Soup’s On for All! 2018

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

“Soup's On For All!” is an annual charity event benefiting the food and pantry programs of God's Kitchen at the B.O.B. in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)