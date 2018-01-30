Possible case of mumps at Three Rivers school

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Rivers Community Schools is warning parents after a report of a possible case of mumps at an elementary school.

In a letter to parents Monday, interim superintendent Rob Kuhlman said the district is working with the health department to respond to a possible case of mumps at Park Elementary School.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral illness that is spread through the transfer of saliva or mucus. Symptoms include swollen jaws and puffy cheeks, which may progress to more serious complications in unvaccinated adults.

Anyone who is showing symptoms of mumps should visit a health care provider for testing.

School officials highlighted that mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is required to enter both childcare and schools in Michigan, the letter said.

Kuhlman sent the following letter to parents on Monday:

“A suspected, but unconfirmed, case of mumps has been reported at Park Elementary School. We are working closely with the health department in response to this situation and wanted to make you aware of this issue. Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms that include fever, headache, fatigue, and swelling and tenderness of several glands under the ears and jaw. Symptoms usually last 7 to 10 days. Some people with mumps may have very mild or no symptoms. In most children mumps is a mild disease, but sometimes it can cause serious problems like meningitis, deafness and male sterility. The mumps virus is spread from person to person by contact with the saliva or mucus of an infected person through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact. Symptoms first appear 12 to 26 days after exposure to an infected person. There is no “cure” for mumps, only supportive treatment for symptoms including rest, fluids, and fever reducing medications. Only a health care provider can diagnose and test for mumps. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of mumps should be evaluated by their health care provider. Mumps can spread before symptoms appear and for 5 days afterward. Children with mumps should be excluded from school or daycare settings for at least 5 days after the onset of symptoms. Diagnosed adults should also remain home from work. Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. Children should receive one dose of measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine at age 12 through 15 months and a second dose at age 4 through 6 years. Vaccination with the MMR vaccine is required for entry into both childcare and school settings in Michigan. If you have any questions contact your family physician. Rob Kuhlman, Interim Superintendent”

