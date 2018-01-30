Source: Skimmer used in Lake Michigan CU fraud

Published:
A Lake Michigan Credit Union ATM at a branch in Wyoming is listed as out of order on Jan. 22, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A skimmer was used in the fraud scheme that stole money from scores of Lake Michigan Credit Union accounts earlier this month, a source close to the investigation told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday.

The source also said the fraud may be connected to other crimes across state lines.

Skimmers are electronic devices hidden inside legitimate credit or debit card readers that steal your information so crooks can make charges to your account. They have previously been found in pumps at West Michigan gas stations.

Photo: A skimmer found in a gas station pump in Byron Township in September 2015. Courtesy: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Weights and Measures Division.

The LMCU fraud, which affected about 100 customers, happened the weekend of Jan. 20, the credit union previously told 24 Hour News 8. Some people said thousands of dollars were stolen from their accounts. The money was later restored by the bank, which also issued new debit cards to affected customers.

A credit union executive told 24 Hour News 8 last week that the FBI and state authorities are investigating the fraud.

–24 Hour News 8’s Sarah Hurwitz contributed to this report.