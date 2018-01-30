Sources: MSU likely to name Engler as interim president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees will likely name a former Michigan governor as its interim president, according to an WLNS report.

Sources told WLNS’ Tim Skubick that John Engler will likely serve as interim president while the university searches for a replacement for Lou Ann K. Simon, who announced her resignation last week following the Larry Nassar scandal. Engler, a Republican, severed as Michigan’s governor from 1991 to 2003.

WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, reports that the board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Nassar, a former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for federal child pornography charges.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Saturday retired Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth will serve as an independent special prosecutor. He will led the state’s investigation into the university’s handling of the Nassar case.

On Friday, the trustees apologized to the victims of Nassar. During the meeting, they also named Bill Beekman acting president while they begin their interim search.

More than 300 Michigan State University students attended a demonstration Friday night demanding institutional change in the handling of sexual assault at the university.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with woodtv.com throughout the day and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for updates.

