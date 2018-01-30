The Price is Right Live! At Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is a busy time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. There are great concerts to see and entertainment for the entire family at both the casino and resort as well as the waterpark.

Upcoming shows and events:

The Price is Right live – Feb 16 and 17

Amsoil Championship Snocross – Feb 24 and 25

Renovations:

2018 is bringing big changes to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and now their big renovation project is underway. The $26.5 million dollar project will start in January and is expected to be completed by next fall. There’s a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor. They’re also updating the Entertainment Hall, re-designing the Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, and adding an enhanced gaming experience with a new high limit & VIP lounge area.

Waterpark specials:

This weekend they’re celebrating the Big Game with a chance for kids to show their spirit. Kids can make foam fingers, megaphones and event paper footballs. They are even showing movies Friday and Saturday. If you’re looking for a good deal, they have their “Forget Florida” specials. This is a special that’s good Sunday through Thursday with some price reductions on rooms and waterpark passes as well as a pizza buffet voucher. That runs through the end of March.

