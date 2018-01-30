Tree hauler hits lines, causes outage in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A commercial truck hauling a tree is being blamed for a power outage in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a truck for Redline Excavation in Hamilton was heading down Adams Street when branches from the tree it was hauling hit power lines, causing transformers to blow.

Deputies found downed lines in the 8700 block of Adams Street shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the branches also took down power lines in the 8400 block, 6700 block, 4500 block and 2400 block of Adams Street before deputies found the hauler and stopped it at 24th Avenue.

Authorities closed Adams Street between 84th Avenue and 24th Avenue so Consumers Energy could repair the lines.

Fewer than 20 homes and businesses were affected by the outage; power has since been restored, according to Consumers Energy’s outage map.

No one was injured.

