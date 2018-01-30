Video shows bus cross train tracks despite warning lights





PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Video from aboard a Plainwell school bus loaded with students shows the driver continue across a railroad tracks, despite warning lights signaling an oncoming train.

Plainwell Community Schools released the video to 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.

It shows the bus stop, then continue across the tracks as lights on the train crossing gates are flashing.

Train enthusiast Herb Theodore said he saw the driver stop, open his door and look both ways with with his “flashers” engaged, before taking off across the tracks on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Theodore said seconds later, the train’s triangular headlights came into view.

The district said it placed the driver on administrative leave before firing him days later.

State law prohibits any vehicle from crossing train tracks while warning signals are activated, unless a police officer is there to allow them to cross.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

