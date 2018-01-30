Wrong turn leads to $1 million for Grand Rapids woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman says a wrong turn led her to a lottery ticket worth $1 million.



The 73-year-old woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was returning home from her granddaughter’s cheerleading competition when she accidentally took the wrong highway. She said she stopped at the BP gas station on West Main Street in Lowell to turn around and that’s when she bought the winning ticket.

“I scratched the ticket off and I was so surprised when I won,” she said in a news release from the Michigan Lottery. “The first thing I did was send my daughter a picture of the ticket!”

The woman chose to remain anonymous when she claimed her prize Monday. She plans to share her winnings with her family and to buy a condominium in Florida, which she will rent out.

