$10K bond for Kalamazoo doctor facing deportation





DETROIT (WOOD) — The family of a Kalamazoo doctor detained by federal immigration officials expects him to be able to come home as early as Thursday after a federal judge set his bond at $10,000.

Dr. Lukasz Niec will be able to remain free as his immigration case progresses.

“We’re so relieved and we’re elated. We’re so happy to have Lukasz home with us tomorrow,” Niec’s sister, Iwona Niec-Villaire, told reporters outside the Detroit courthouse where her brother’s bail hearing was held Wednesday. “We’re so grateful to Judge (Mark) Jebson to taking the time this afternoon and looking at all the facts of the case and ruling that Lukasz is able to come home and help his family and community, be the caregiver that he is. And I appreciate everybody’s help and support on this. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Niec, a 43-year-old Bronson Methodist Hospital doctor, came to the U.S. from Poland as a child about 40 years ago. He was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Jan. 16 for administrative immigration violations.

“It’s been really hard,” Niec-Villaire said. “…Defending someone in multiple courts when he’s not able to defend himself, it’s been wearing. But we did the best we could and I’m so grateful for the results. Now Lukasz will be able to join us in that fight against these allegations that he keeps being attacked with.”

Still, she said she “won’t make any presumptions” about whether her brother would be allowed to stay in the country.

“I would’ve never thought that we would’ve been in this situation,” she said. “Lukasz, as you heard today, he doesn’t have an accent, he doesn’t speak Polish. But the fact that I’m at an immigration court right now is shocking. So I won’t feel better until it’s all over.”

The ICE investigation in to Niec was triggered by a child abuse case in which he was accused of biting his now-6-year-old daughter last year. Police and Children’s Protective Services investigated, but a bruise on the daughter’s shoulder was never determined to be a bite mark. Niec was never charged and retained his parenting time with the girl. Niec’s family has said that the abuse claim was “fabricated” by his ex to gain an advantage in a child custody battle.

ICE has also noted two misdemeanor convictions from Niec’s teenage years for malicious destruction of property and involvement in receiving and concealing stolen goods, saying those are grounds for deportation.

Niec’s bail hearing was initially scheduled for last week, but was postponed until Wednesday so attorneys would have more time to review the case.

