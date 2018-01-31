Celebrate the 20th Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend you can discover what drives you at the Michigan International Auto Show. Once again, hundreds of vehicles from more than 35 global manufacturers will grace the exhibit halls – including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars and a handful of pre-production and concept vehicles. Product specialists are also on hand to answer questions and tell guests about the latest features and technological advances in today’s new cars.

Returning features include the “Million Dollar Motorway” – a room filled with dozens of luxury cars valued at between $100,000 and $400,000 (including Aston Martin, Bentley, Cadillac, Lamborghini, Lexus, Maserati, Porsche, Rolls Royce and others); performance vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge; as well as an impressive display of vintage vehicles from the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, which is celebrating its 65th Anniversary this year.

Other highlights include the Toyota Ride & Drive where you can get behind the wheel of the first ever C-HR, the all new Camry, RAV4 and Highlander (all 2018 models) and take them for a spin around downtown; the Design Center Graffiti Wall presented by the Ice Guru where attendees can customize their own vehicle concept for social sharing; Gizmo the Robot wandering the show floor, entertaining attendees of all ages; and the Pit Stop Diner will be serving up menu items that you might find at the racetrack—burgers, chili cheese dogs, bacon melts and even Dippin’ Dots.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 1-4, 2018

Thursday, February 1 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday, February 2 11:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, February 3 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

