Dominican Sisters GR selects partners for Marywood Campus





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday.

After years of searching for a partner, the Dominican Sisters decided to team up with Mercy Health St. Mary’s and Trinity Health to make plans for the Marywood Campus. The campus sits on more than two dozen acres in Grand Rapids, and is currently home to 120 nuns.

The Marywood Campus focuses on clinical and spiritual care that is needed for people to recover from an illness or injury.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with a nun ahead of Wednesday’s announcement about what this partnership will mean.

“We want to have plans into the future that sisters housing needs are met and buildings are part of a mission. It’s a large project looking at the whole campus,” Sister Maureen Geary said. “Our vision is senior living here for the general public, over time, additional educational opportunities and healthcare opportunities.”

Geary went on to say that the mission is to meet the future needs of the nuns, while maintaining a century-long legacy.

