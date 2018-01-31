Trustees name Engler as MSU’s interim president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Michigan governor has been named Michigan State University’s interim president Wednesday.

During a board of trustees meeting, 69-year-old John Engler was appointed Michigan State’s interim president. He will led the university following last week’s resignation of Lou Ann K. Simon. Engler, a Republican, served as Michigan’s governor from 1991 to 2003. He’s also a Michigan State alum.

A faculty representative said many members don’t support the appointment of Engler as interim president. She said that facility members made their opposition clear to the board and learned that the appointment was going forward from media reports.

“We have issues with both the selection itself and the selection process,” the faculty representative said. She went on to ask for a vote of no confidence and immediate resignation of the entire board.

Several student liaisons spoke during the meeting, agreeing with facility that Engler was not the right choice for interim president.

A few protesters interpreted the meeting, one protester sat on the table while board members were still seated, to voice their opposition to the appointment of Engler.

TAKE A LOOK: @michiganstateu students interrupt meeting to voice opposition to measure that passed, naming John Engler as interim president. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/tr5ynhlzBJ — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) January 31, 2018

The board of trustees meeting happened on the same day Larry Nassar’s final sentencing hearing is set to begin.

Over the next several days, Nassar will hear from roughly 60 people who want to confront him. The case in Eaton County centers on his assaults at Twistars, a gymnastics club near Lansing.

Nassar, a former sports doctor who sexually abused his patients under the guise of medical care, was sentenced last week to 40 years to 175 years in prison, which will run consecutively with his 60-year sentence for federal child pornography charges.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Saturday retired Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth will serve as an independent special prosecutor. He will led the state’s investigation into the university’s handling of the Nassar case.

