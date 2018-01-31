W. MI doctor arrested for sex crimes involving patients

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A doctor is in jail for sex crimes involving patients at a Grand Rapids Township office.

Investigators say they arrested Dr. Steven Scranton after searching his Rockford home on Monday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it launched its investigation into Scranton on Nov. 29, 2017, after staff of Westbrook Recovery Center notified them of “inappropriate conduct” involving the doctor.

Authorities said as their investigation progressed, some patients came forward and accused Scranton of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office issued three charges against Scranton on Tuesday, including two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving personal injury. It’s unclear when he will be arraigned.

Scranton is no longer listed as a staff member on Westbrook Recovery Center’s website.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Det. Andy Hinds at 616.632.6192 or Det. Jason Russo at 616.632.6136.

