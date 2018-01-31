Great comfort food with the Canning Diva

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With Flu season in full swing, sometimes we need some comfort food to make us feel better. Today Diane Devereax, also known as the The Canning Diva, is in studio sharing her recipes with us.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Diane’s Home-Canned Chicken Soup – makes approx. 8 quarts or 16 Pints

‘Tis the cold and flu season…. So be sure to have your pantry stocked with Nature’s Penicillin! I am proud to say this is my mom’s recipe passed down to us. It is our go-to in our home to ward off the cold and flu bug. Have this beneficial soup on the ready every winter. If you get bit by a cold/flu bug – grab a jar off your pantry shelf, heat soup through and serve over cooked egg noodles or with a side of fresh baked corn bread! Yum!!

Ingredients

8 Quarts of Water

1 Whole chicken cut in pieces – keep skin on chicken

3 Bay Leaves

5 Garlic cloves, chopped fine

1 Tablespoon Dried Basil or 2 Tablespoons Fresh Basil chopped fine

1 Tablespoon Sea Salt – optional

Black Pepper to taste – about 2 teaspoons

2 cups Onion, diced

6 cups Carrots, chopped

2 cups of Celery – including the leaves, chopped

2 cups Idaho Potatoes, diced

1 Pint jar of Diane’s Basil Diced Tomatoes or 1 Pint jar Diane’s Salsa

Instructions

Place water and all chicken pieces in a large stock pot and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and boil chicken until cooked through – approximately 30 minutes. Remove chicken pieces and skim foam off top of water. Keeping the water at a nice boil, add all seasonings. Boil for 5 minutes.

Chicken Prep: Remove all skin and bones from the cooled chicken. Using either a knife or your fingers, cut/tear chicken into bite size pieces until all meat (both light and dark) has been removed from the carcass.

Add remaining ingredients and chopped chicken to the stock pot and boil an additional 5 minutes.

Hot pack soup into prepared jars being sure to leave a 1” headspace. Wipe each rim with a warm wash cloth dipped in vinegar. (The vinegar cuts through the grease from the chicken.) Place lid and rings on each jar and hand tighten.

Pressure can like jars at 10 pounds of pressure; 75 minutes for pints and 90 minutes for quarts.

Chicken Tortilla Soup – makes approx. 8 quarts or 16 pints

This authentic flavored soup has amazing body and boasts delicious flavors! Perfect soup to enjoy during the colder winter months or anytime you feel like hosting an authentic Mexican dinner. Top this soup with thin tortilla strips, shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream and dash of Tabasco sauce before serving.

Now there are several fun ingredients in this recipe – but please know, if you prefer a pinto bean over a black bean or dried Arbol peppers rather than dried Cayenne, feel free to swap out an ingredient listed with one you know your family will love.

Ingredients

4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 ½ cups carrots, sliced half-moon shaped ½” thick

1 large Vidalia onion, diced

16 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 cups dried black beans

1 cup mild green chilies, chopped fine

2 cups of water

6 cups chicken stock (not broth)

4 cups corn kernels, fresh cut or frozen and thawed

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp sea salt

1 Tbsp ground chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp oregano

2-4 dried cayenne peppers

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp Canning Gel

Instructions

In a small stainless steel stock pot, cover chicken breasts with 2” of water and boil until cooked through, about 15 minutes. Using canning tongs remove chicken and set aside to cool on a cutting board. Discard water. Once chicken has cooled, shred or cut into bite size pieces.

Bean Prep: Dried black beans may be added to the soup once they have been properly cleaned and rinsed in a colander. The beans will soften naturally during processing. If you prefer softer beans in your soup, you may pre-soak your dried beans overnight, drain, rinse and then add to soup.

In a large stainless steel stock pot, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Mix well. Boil gently for 3 minutes then add cooked chicken. Bring to boil and boil gently for 5 minutes then remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove dried cayenne peppers from soup and discard.

Using a slotted spoon, fill your hot jars just over half full with the soup contents. If you prefer more broth per jar, fill jars less than half full with soup contents. Next, ladle soup broth overtop the soup contents being sure to leave a generous 1” headspace. Remove any air bubbles and adjust headspace as necessary.

Using a warm wash cloth dipped in vinegar, wipe jar rim and screw bands. Place sterilized lid and ring atop each jar and hand tighten. Process in a pressure canner at 10 pounds of pressure; 75 minutes for pints and 90 minutes for quarts. Be sure to adjust pressure if living in a higher altitude.

Enjoy~

The Canning Diva®

