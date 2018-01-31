Illness leads to short school week in Kzoo, other districts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Students of Kalamazoo Public Schools will have an extra long weekend.

The district announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be closing all of its schools for the rest of the week to clean and disinfect classrooms.

“Given the rising percentage of students and staff with flu, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms today, KPS will be closed Thursday and Friday and will re-open on Monday, February 5,” the district announced on its website.

Kalamazoo Public Schools also urged sick students to stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours and limit their contact with others to prevent the spread of illness.

Hastings Area Schools and Barry County Christian School have also cancelled Thursday and Friday classes.

The closures come as the country deals with its third straight week of widespread flu. Only Hawaii has been spared.

Last week, 1 in 15 patients visited the doctor for flu symptoms. That’s the highest level since the swine flu pandemic in 2009.

