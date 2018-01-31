Ladies, it’s time to know your numbers and wear red!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Friday you’ll be seeing a lot of red, as people wear red to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

February is American Heart Month, and all month long The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative is inspiring, educating and empowering you to learn about the number one killer of women: heart disease and strokes.

Lifestyle and diet changes can reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases. A combination of exercises, a heart-healthy diet and knowing how outside factors such as birth control and smoking affect your risk can save your life. The topic is complex, but the information is invaluable.

Ways to get involved:

National Wear Red Day – Feb. 2

The Go Red For Women Luncheon in Kalamazoo – Feb. 9

The Go Red For Women Luncheon in Grand Rapids – Feb. 21

Go Red for Women has plenty of resources available at GoRedforWomen.org, from recipes to exercise tips. The “Know Your Risk” section is the center of understanding heart disease.

