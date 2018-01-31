Man found not guilty of murdering uncle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury has acquitted a man of the murder of his uncle, but did find him guilty of drug and weapons offenses.

Cavari Jamoul Brown, 22, was found not guilty Wednesday of open murder, felony murder and second-degree murder.

A jury did convict him of felony firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of illegal substances, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is a fourth-time habitual offender.

He will be sentenced Feb. 26.

The murder charges were filed in connection to the November 2016 death of Brown’s 35-year-old uncle, Gregory Lee Rogers, in Grand Rapids. A source told 24 Hour News 8 that Rogers shot himself while shoving a pistol into the waistband of his pants. Rogers was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Brown was charged with murder the following March, at which time he was already being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility on other charges. Authorities say he was a member of the Bemis Boys street gang. He has previous drug and weapons convictions.

