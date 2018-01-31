Michigan International Auto Show returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vehicle lovers who may have missed the North American International Auto Show in Detroit are in luck: Hundreds of new models will be on display in Grand Rapids starting Thursday.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place. Dozens of manufacturers will be showcasing their latest creations, including hybrids, sports cars and concept vehicles.

Visitors can check out the Million Dollar Motorway, which features dozens of luxury models valued between $100,000 and $400,000. Performance vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge will also be on display, as well as vintage vehicles from the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners.

Gizmo the robot will be wandering the show floor, entertaining visitors of all ages, and The Pit Stop will be serving up menu items you might find at the racetrack, including burgers, chili cheese dogs, bacon melts and Dippin’ Dots.

The Michigan International Auto Show runs Feb. 1-4. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children between 6 and 14 years old. Kids who are 5 years old and younger are free.

WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 are proud sponsors of the Michigan International Auto Show.

